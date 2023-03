Почина легендарен олимпийски шампион по лека атлетика

Почина легендарният атлет и олимпийски медалист Дик Фосбъри, съобщават световните агенции.

RIP to the man who changed the high jump forever – Dick Fosbury.



He became a legend at the 1968 Mexico City Olympic Games when he unveiled his revolutionary “Fosbury Flop” to win high jump gold and clear an Olympic record height.



