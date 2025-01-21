Dear Americans, Here’s How Putin Brought War to Your Doorstep

© Getty Images/Novini.bg

You were warned—repeatedly warned. Unfortunately, you will now have to confront, in a very short time, the two grim faces of Soviet life: dictatorship and post-Soviet oligarchy. You will meet them both, simultaneously and very soon.

We all thought you were forever protected from them, but you brought them into your own home.

It’s clear to everyone—Putin knows it, the whole world knows it—that war on American soil is impossible. Unless …

History remembers the last war on American soil: the Civil War.

That’s exactly what’s being “delivered” to you now.

And you were warned.

This was the only way Putin could bring war to your doorstep. And he did it. And you allowed it.

In 2021, reports emerged that Donald Trump had been “cultivated” as a Russian agent. Do you remember? Apparently not. Or perhaps you chose not to believe it. Who knows?

It seems unbelievable, doesn’t it? But stranger things have happened in this world. You are about to encounter some of them. Let me tell you from experience—they’re not pleasant. Soviet dictatorship and post-Soviet oligarchy are among the most frightening and destructive forces in history. They are certainly among the most crushing to human dignity.

And you are about to embrace both of them, simultaneously. Soon.

Let’s recap: Donald Trump was reportedly “cultivated” as a Russian agent for 40 years, according to Yuri Shvets, a former KGB spy. Shvets claims Trump’s susceptibility to flattery made him an ideal target for recruitment starting in the 1980s.

Trump’s ties to Russia reportedly began when he purchased TVs for his first hotel from a company linked to the Soviet Union. These connections deepened during a 1987 trip to Moscow, where the KGB allegedly encouraged his political ambitions.

And …

…not long after, Trump placed newspaper ads criticizing NATO and U.S. allies, which Shvets says were celebrated by the KGB as a successful “active measure.”

In 2021, The Guardian published an article titled “The perfect target: Russia cultivated Trump as asset for 40 years – ex-KGB spy.” It’s an excellent read, though you probably won’t like it much.

You should try reading it anyway. Maybe it’ll trigger a red light in your head. Or maybe it won’t …

The article describes how Shvets compares Trump to infamous Cold War spies and criticizes the Mueller report for failing to fully investigate Trump’s ties to Russia.

He wouldn’t even place his hand on the Bible during his oath ...

Craig Unger’s book American Kompromat explores these claims, highlighting how Trump’s vanity and narcissism made him an ideal target for recruitment. While Trump wasn’t initially part of a grand plan, his rise, according to Shvets, is evidence of the success of decades-long KGB influence.

Now Trump displays indifference toward Ukraine and warmer ties with Putin. You likely remember his greeting to the North Korean general during his previous term. Trump’s right-hand man, Elon Musk, openly mocks Zelensky, the wartime leader navigating his nation through an unequal fight against Russia’s military machine.

Meanwhile, Musk has been revealed to maintain contacts with Putin. He reportedly disabled Starlink satellites early in the war, sabotaging a Ukrainian attack on Russian warships. When Ukrainian naval drones attempted to strike, the connection was abruptly cut—on Musk’s orders. The attack failed, and those same warships later bombed Ukrainian cities, killing children.

But you don’t want to believe that THESE people could side with Putin, do you?

We didn’t believe you’d elect Trump as president, so … as you see, strange things are possible.

Or perhaps you don’t care that THESE people could side with Putin?

Let’s go back to that 2021 book—American Kompromat …

Former Major Yuri Shvets recalls how the KGB gathered extensive information about Trump’s personality and knew him well on a personal level. The consensus was that he was highly vulnerable—intellectually and psychologically—and prone to flattery.

That was what they “exploited.” Flattery.

They played their “game” as though they were deeply impressed by his personality, believing that he was the kind of person who should one day become President of the United States. That’s what the former KGB agent recounts. They convinced Trump he could change the world. These were their active measures, fed to him gradually, in bite-sized pieces he could “digest” more easily.

He emphasizes that this was a major success for KGB active measures at the time.

Now this man is your president. Not without help from Putin’s troll farms and his friend—who salutes like it’s the Third Reich—you know who I mean.

And you were warned repeatedly. Let me repeat: Soviet dictatorship and post-Soviet oligarchy are among the most terrifying and destructive forces in history. They are undoubtedly some of the most degrading to human dignity.

And now you are about to experience them. Despite everyone believing you were forever protected from them.

